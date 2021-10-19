Vanguard Group Inc. Has $504.51 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.97% of National Instruments worth $504,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

