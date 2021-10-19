Vanguard Group Inc. Has $505.41 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.19% of PDC Energy worth $505,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

