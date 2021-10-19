Vanguard Group Inc. Has $518.06 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.42% of Vontier worth $518,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

VNT opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

