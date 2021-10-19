Vanguard Group Inc. Has $520.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $520,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.