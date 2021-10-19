Vanguard Group Inc. Has $522.48 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.19% of Select Medical worth $522,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

