Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.80% of Exponent worth $501,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exponent by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

