Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Chewy worth $506,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

