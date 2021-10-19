Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.58% of Power Integrations worth $523,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

