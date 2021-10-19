Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.65% of The Timken worth $531,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

