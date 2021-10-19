Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.53% of Community Bank System worth $470,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $9,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

