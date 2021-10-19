Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.35% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $501,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

