Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 240,952 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Iridium Communications worth $481,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

