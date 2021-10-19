Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 284,002 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $477,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,780,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,364,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 928,614 shares of company stock valued at $59,013,093. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

