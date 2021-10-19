Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 335,851 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.77% of PotlatchDeltic worth $526,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

