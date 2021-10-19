Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 452,596 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $482,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,622,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,906,000 after buying an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

