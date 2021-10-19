Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 651,441 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.17% of nVent Electric worth $534,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

