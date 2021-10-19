Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.28% of Acadia Healthcare worth $523,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

ACHC stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

