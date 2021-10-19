Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Thomson Reuters worth $497,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

