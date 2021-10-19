Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.73% of CIT Group worth $497,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.