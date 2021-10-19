Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 236,296 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.44% of Fastly worth $517,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.