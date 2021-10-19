Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,996 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of BWX Technologies worth $499,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

