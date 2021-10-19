Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Reduced by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

