Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,988 shares.The stock last traded at $248.96 and had previously closed at $248.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.34.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.