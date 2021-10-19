Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.99

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.99 and last traded at $251.99, with a volume of 723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

