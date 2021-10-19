Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 613149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

