Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

