Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

VB opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14.

