Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

