Vanilla Network Price Hits $8.70 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $62,504.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.70 or 0.00013594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,648 coins and its circulating supply is 659,434 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

