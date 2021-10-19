Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Update

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,533 shares of company stock worth $1,394,673 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. 3,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

