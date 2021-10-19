VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 19,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,091,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $821.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

