VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 19,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,091,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $821.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.