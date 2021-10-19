Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.15 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). 22,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.88 ($0.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

