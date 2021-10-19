Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of Vector Group worth $49,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.