Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 55,532 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $48.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 260.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

