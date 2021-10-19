Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Update

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

