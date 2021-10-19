Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Update

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

