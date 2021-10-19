Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.56. Vedanta shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 4,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 36.1% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 39.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

