Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) vs. Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Financial Contrast

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vedanta and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vedanta and Westwater Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.52 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Westwater Resources N/A -23.72% -21.99%

Summary

Vedanta beats Westwater Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

