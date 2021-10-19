Vega Protocol Price Tops $14.21 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.21 or 0.00022855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,255 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.