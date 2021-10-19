Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Velocity Acquisition by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

OTCMKTS VELOU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,525. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

