Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.