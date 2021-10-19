VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.37

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 376262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEON. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

