VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.37

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 376262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VEON. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.