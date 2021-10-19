VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Update

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VEREIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VEREIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:VER remained flat at $$49.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 47,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.