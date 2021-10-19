Veritex (VBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

