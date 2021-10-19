Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.15 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $159,758.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,166.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.95 or 0.05943836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00289081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.56 or 0.00954640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00081494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00395529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00264126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00265572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004644 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,283,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.