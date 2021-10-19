Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

