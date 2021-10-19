VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VGLS stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. VG Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences, Inc engages as a drug discovery and development company. It focuses on Targeted Peptide Technology (TPT), and Metabolic Disruption Technology (MDT). The TPT deals with HIV/AIDS. The MDT helps to fight cancers with solid tumors in situations where the cancer is resistant to the initial cancer drug therapy.

