ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of ViacomCBS worth $291,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 192,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 578.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 291,825 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

