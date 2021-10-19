VIBE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,407.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $3,407.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

