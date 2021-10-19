Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) & The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Head to Head Survey

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Victoria’s Secret and The Cato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Victoria’s Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Cato
|$575.11 million
|0.65
|-$47.48 million
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57.0% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of The Cato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Victoria’s Secret and The Cato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Victoria’s Secret
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
|The Cato
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.94%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than The Cato.
Profitability
This table compares Victoria’s Secret and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Victoria’s Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Cato
|3.32%
|9.31%
|4.04%
Summary
The Cato beats Victoria’s Secret on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
About The Cato
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
