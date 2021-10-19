Vid (VI) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 48.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $742,944.71 and $5.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

